85-year-old Villager storms out of hearing over landscaping violation

An 85-year-old Villager stormed out of a public hearing about a landscaping violation which dates back to 2003 at her home.

Sue Jerrell’s residence at 1816 Madero Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of the public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

Jerrell and her husband purchased their home in 1997. He died in 2009.

Jerrell claims her property has repeatedly been flooded due to a problem with the home next door.

Back in 2003, the neighbor constructed an additional golf cart garage and moved the air conditioning unit. Jerrell said that is when the flooding began on her property. She claims that work was done without regard to proper drainage.

She and her husband went to speak with Sumter County officials at that time. Jerrell claims that the recommendation from the county was to install landscaping up to their property line.

In defense of their property, the Jerrells put down a stone walkway and shrubs. They did so without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.

Jerrell tried to explain to CDD 2 supervisors the problematic history of the property, but she was reminded by District counsel and supervisors of the narrow scope of the public hearing.

“She put it in without ARC approval. And she’s in an easement. Those are the only two things we can consider,” said CDD 2 Chairman Bryan Lifsey. “There is a lot of other history, 17 years of history. But that’s not relevant.”

After numerous attempts to re-introduce the history of the property, Jerrell, clearly frustrated, gave up.

“I am just going home. Let me know your decision,” Jerrell said.

Aided by a walker, she left the meeting room at Savannah Center.

The board agreed to grant Jerrell 45 days to bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, she could face a series of fines.