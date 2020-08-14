type here...
Home News

9 more local deaths connected to COVID-19 as tri-county area nears 14,000 cases

Larry D. Croom

Five Marion County residents and four Lake County residents are among the latest local fatalities of the COVID-19 virus.

The Marion County residents were identified Friday by Department of Health in Marion County as:

  • 79-year-old male from Belleview;
  • 58-year-old female from Ocala;
  • 69-year-old male from Ocala;
  • 72-year-old male from Ocala; and
  • 77-year-old male from Ocala.

Two of the Lake County fatalities were described by the Florida Department of Health as an 83-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. Information about the other two victims wasn’t available.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases of the deadly virus were identified Friday in and around The Villages. Those included:

  • The Villages up one for a total of 465;
  • Lady Lake up nine for a total of 199;
  • Leesburg up nine for a total of 816;
  • Belleview up four for a total of 244;
  • Fruitland Park up three for a total of 108;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 234; and
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 278.

All told, the tri-county area is reporting 13,955 cases – an increase of 233 from Thursday to Friday – among 6,037 men, 7,698 women, 56 non-residents and 164 people listed as unknown. There have been 234 deaths and 1,062 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,436 cases – an increase of 28 in a 24-hour period – among 716 men, 707 women eight non-residents and five people listed as unknown. There have been 44 deaths and 187 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 244 cases – 131 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 28 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (140), Oxford (86), Webster (72), Lake Panasoffkee (68), Center Hill (38), Sumterville (29) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (28). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 340 cases among 244 inmates and 96 staff members.

Lake County has 5,489 cases – an increase of 98 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,557 men, 2,788 women, 34 non-residents and 110 people listed as unknown. There have been 79 deaths and 316 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,419 cases – an increase of 25 overnight. Others have been identified in Tavares (646), Eustis (460), Mount Dora (399), Groveland (383), Mascotte (186), Minneola (153), Sorrento (133), Umatilla (112), Montverde (83), Grand Island (57), Astatula (40), Howey-in-the-Hills (36), Yalaha (25), Astor (24), Paisley (23), Altoona (21), Okahumpka (15), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to pace the tri-county area with 7,030 cases – an increase of 109 overnight – among 2,764 men, 4,203 women, 14 non-residents and 49 people listed as unknown. There have been 111 deaths and 559 people treated in area hospitals.

The vast majority of Marion County’s cases – 5,585 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight increase of 83. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (219), Citra (142), Silver Springs (81), Ocklawaha (71), Reddick (66), Anthony (40), Weirsdale (38), Fort McCoy (20), Flemington (15), Orange Lake (8), Sparr (5), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (2), McIntosh (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,359 cases have been reported among inmates (1,281) and staff members (78) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 563,285 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,148 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 557,337 are residents. There have been 9,276 deaths and 33,155 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 230 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 618 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

AAC ready to rein in dogs at unauthorized dog park in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee appears ready to rein in dogs at an unauthorized dog park in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seek help in finding pickup stolen from PepperTree Village Apartments

Wildwood Police are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen recently from the PepperTree Village Apartments complex.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff seeks help in nabbing Summerfield armed robbery suspect

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in identifying a man accused of recently committing an armed robbery in Summerfield.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park Commission moving ahead on public safety and public works buildings

Fruitland Park commissioners took steps Thursday night to move ahead with the construction of new buildings for public safety and public works.
Read more
Golf

Villager proud to par famous ‘Island Green’ hole at TPC Sawgrass course

Villager Dan Marrello enjoyed quite a special day of golf recently at one of the most iconic courses in the world.
Read more
News

Village of Fenney couple with $525,000 home can’t get out of driveway

A Village of Fenney couple with a $525,000 home say they can’t get out of their driveway and pleaded for help from the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

AAC ready to rein in dogs at unauthorized dog park in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee appears ready to rein in dogs at an unauthorized dog park in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunrise At Palmetto Executive Golf Course

Check out this beautiful sunrise at Palmetto Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egret Taking A Morning Stroll

This snowy egret was out taking a morning stroll. Thanks to Jan Betz for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Eagle Nest On Multimodal Path

The eagles are starting to add material to their nest on the multimodal path between Briarwood and Walnut Grove executive golf courses. Thanks to...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

AAC completely ignored residents’ concerns

A Village of Hacienda North resident says she and her fellow Villagers were ignored when they spoke out to the Amenity Authority Committee about handing over amenity privileges to the Developer. She asks, “Will your country club be next?”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Pandemic halts wedding plans

Got the pandemic blues? Columnist Barry Evans has a tale guaranteed to lift your spirit.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

9 more local deaths connected to COVID-19 as tri-county area nears 14,000 cases

Five Marion County residents and four Lake County residents are among the latest local fatalities of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
News

AAC ready to rein in dogs at unauthorized dog park in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee appears ready to rein in dogs at an unauthorized dog park in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

AAC completely ignored residents’ concerns

A Village of Hacienda North resident says she and her fellow Villagers were ignored when they spoke out to the Amenity Authority Committee about handing over amenity privileges to the Developer. She asks, “Will your country club be next?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Preserving whose lifestyle?

A Village of Belvedere resident advises his fellow Villagers to turn their anger over the Hacienda Hills Country Club toward the Sumter County commissioners who claim they are “Preserving Our Lifestyle.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Our elected officials’ gift to the Developer

A Village of Santiago resident shares his letter to the Amenity Authority Committee in which he rebukes them for the latest sweetheart deal for the Developer.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seek help in finding pickup stolen from PepperTree Village Apartments

Wildwood Police are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen recently from the PepperTree Village Apartments complex.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff seeks help in nabbing Summerfield armed robbery suspect

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in identifying a man accused of recently committing an armed robbery in Summerfield.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,077FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,586FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
83.4 ° F
91.4 °
78.8 °
83 %
0.9mph
1 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
92 °
Wed
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment