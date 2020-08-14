9 more local deaths connected to COVID-19 as tri-county area nears 14,000 cases

Five Marion County residents and four Lake County residents are among the latest local fatalities of the COVID-19 virus.

The Marion County residents were identified Friday by Department of Health in Marion County as:

79-year-old male from Belleview;

58-year-old female from Ocala;

69-year-old male from Ocala;

72-year-old male from Ocala; and

77-year-old male from Ocala.

Two of the Lake County fatalities were described by the Florida Department of Health as an 83-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. Information about the other two victims wasn’t available.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases of the deadly virus were identified Friday in and around The Villages. Those included:

The Villages up one for a total of 465;

Lady Lake up nine for a total of 199;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 816;

Belleview up four for a total of 244;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 108;

Wildwood up two for a total of 234; and

Summerfield up two for a total of 278.

All told, the tri-county area is reporting 13,955 cases – an increase of 233 from Thursday to Friday – among 6,037 men, 7,698 women, 56 non-residents and 164 people listed as unknown. There have been 234 deaths and 1,062 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,436 cases – an increase of 28 in a 24-hour period – among 716 men, 707 women eight non-residents and five people listed as unknown. There have been 44 deaths and 187 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 244 cases – 131 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 28 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (140), Oxford (86), Webster (72), Lake Panasoffkee (68), Center Hill (38), Sumterville (29) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (28). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 340 cases among 244 inmates and 96 staff members.

Lake County has 5,489 cases – an increase of 98 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,557 men, 2,788 women, 34 non-residents and 110 people listed as unknown. There have been 79 deaths and 316 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,419 cases – an increase of 25 overnight. Others have been identified in Tavares (646), Eustis (460), Mount Dora (399), Groveland (383), Mascotte (186), Minneola (153), Sorrento (133), Umatilla (112), Montverde (83), Grand Island (57), Astatula (40), Howey-in-the-Hills (36), Yalaha (25), Astor (24), Paisley (23), Altoona (21), Okahumpka (15), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to pace the tri-county area with 7,030 cases – an increase of 109 overnight – among 2,764 men, 4,203 women, 14 non-residents and 49 people listed as unknown. There have been 111 deaths and 559 people treated in area hospitals.

The vast majority of Marion County’s cases – 5,585 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight increase of 83. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (219), Citra (142), Silver Springs (81), Ocklawaha (71), Reddick (66), Anthony (40), Weirsdale (38), Fort McCoy (20), Flemington (15), Orange Lake (8), Sparr (5), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (2), McIntosh (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,359 cases have been reported among inmates (1,281) and staff members (78) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 563,285 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,148 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 557,337 are residents. There have been 9,276 deaths and 33,155 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 230 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 618 people requiring hospital care.