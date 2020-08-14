type here...
AAC completely ignored residents’ concerns

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I attended the meeting Wednesday of the AAC at the Savanah Center.
What an absolute farce.
Why did all of us attend this meeting and give our opinions/concerns only for those opinions/concerns to be completely ignored (except for one) by the AAC? The board admitted to being uninformed on many of the pertinent details of the issue at hand AND still voted to grant the Developer to have rights to all our amenities for his mega-apartment complex. There was no mention of adding additional amenities for this mega-apartment complex except for a “resort style pool” and walking paths. DUH, there was already a pool there. Also, the Developer is going to pay for a new postal facility!  Again, DUH, we have one already! Oh, but that’s right, the Developer will need more postal boxes for his mega-apartment complex so he would have to add more postal boxes anyway.
The AAC has set a very dangerous precedent in granting these amenity privileges to the Developer.
Is your country club next in line?

Judy Wilson
Village of Hacienda North

