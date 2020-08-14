AAC ready to rein in dogs at unauthorized dog park in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee appears ready to rein in dogs at an unauthorized dog park in The Villages.

The dogs are being walked and exercised at the future home of the First Responders Recreation Center off County Road 42 in the Marion County section of The Villages.

When the property was owned by the First Baptist Church at The Villages, it welcomed dogs and their owners on the large acreage. However, the church changed that policy in 2017, prior to the sale of the property to the AAC.

This week, the AAC heard from a resident concerned about dogs on the property.

AAC members have indicated they will be looking into signage and others means of communicating to dog owners that dogs are not to be walked on the property.

The AAC, which purchased about 18 acres of property from the church for $2 million, has decided that a dog park will not be part of the First Responders Recreation Center when it is built.