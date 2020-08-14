Fruitland Park Commission moving ahead on public safety and public works buildings

Fruitland Park commissioners took steps Thursday night to move ahead with the construction of new buildings for public safety and public works.

The Commission hired GatorSktch Architects & Planners, of Clermont, to design both buildings. The new $2.6-million public safety complex will be located between City Hall and the library on Berckman Street, with the current fire station behind it eventually being torn down. The $900,000 metal public works building will be located at the site of the city’s wastewater treatment facility on Spring Lake Road.

The architects will be paid 8.02 percent of the cost of the public safety building, or about $208,520, and 7.93 percent of the cost of the public works building, or $71,370.

Commissioners also voted Thursday to hire Booth, Ern, Straughan & Hiott Inc. of Tavares to provide civil engineering and surveying work for both of the new buildings. That firm will be paid $64,801.50 for its services.