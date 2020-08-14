Marion sheriff seeks help in nabbing Summerfield armed robbery suspect

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in identifying a man accused of recently committing an armed robbery in Summerfield.

The man pictured above is accused of committing the crime on Aug. 9. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Det. Annemarie Larocque at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 369-6805.

Those wishing to make an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

For Crime Stoppers, reference 20-52 in your tip. Also, if you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.