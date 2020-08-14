‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.

James Matthew Harris, 47, who lives at 1009 Shay Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake, was a passenger in a white Buick that was pulled over at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after failing to make a complete stop at a stop sign at County Road 209 and County Road 462, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the driver and Harris “appeared physically shaken as if they were nervous,” the report said. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Harris, a native of Massachusetts, was found to have marijuana in his pocket. A check revealed he had been convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2016 and 2017. He was also arrested by Wildwood police in 2018 at Pinellas Plaza and he was arrested this past February on charges of possession of drug equipment and theft.

He was taken into custody on a charge of marijuana possession and booked without bond at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Buick was issued two written warnings, one for the stop sign violation and not having updated insurance card on hand.