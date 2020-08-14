type here...
Home Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

Meta Minton

James Matthew Harris

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.

James Matthew Harris, 47, who lives at 1009 Shay Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake, was a passenger in a white Buick that was pulled over at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after failing to make a complete stop at a stop sign at County Road 209 and County Road 462, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the driver and Harris “appeared physically shaken as if they were nervous,” the report said. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Harris, a native of Massachusetts, was found to have marijuana in his pocket. A check revealed he had been convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2016 and 2017. He was also arrested by Wildwood police in 2018 at Pinellas Plaza and he was arrested this past February on charges of possession of drug equipment and theft.

He was taken into custody on a charge of marijuana possession and booked without bond at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Buick was issued two written warnings, one for the stop sign violation and not having updated insurance card on hand.

Related Articles

News

Villager pleads for help with home on her street with reverse mortgage

A Villager pleaded for help with an eyesore home on her street with a reverse mortgage.
Read more
News

85-year-old Villager storms out of hearing over landscaping violation

An 85-year-old Villager stormed out of a public hearing about a landscaping violation which dates back to 2003 at her home.
Read more
News

9 more local deaths connected to COVID-19 as tri-county area nears 14,000 cases

Five Marion County residents and four Lake County residents are among the latest local fatalities of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

New MCSO district commander in The Villages addresses sheriff’s order on masks

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s new district commander in The Villages made his debut Friday in a meeting at Savannah Center and right out of the gate he was asked about Sheriff Billy Woods’ order forbidding masks.
Read more
News

AAC ready to rein in dogs at unauthorized dog park in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee appears ready to rein in dogs at an unauthorized dog park in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seek help in finding pickup stolen from PepperTree Village Apartments

Wildwood Police are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen recently from the PepperTree Village Apartments complex.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff seeks help in nabbing Summerfield armed robbery suspect

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in identifying a man accused of recently committing an armed robbery in Summerfield.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

85-year-old Villager storms out of hearing over landscaping violation

An 85-year-old Villager stormed out of a public hearing about a landscaping violation which dates back to 2003 at her home.
Read more
News

9 more local deaths connected to COVID-19 as tri-county area nears 14,000 cases

Five Marion County residents and four Lake County residents are among the latest local fatalities of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunrise At Palmetto Executive Golf Course

Check out this beautiful sunrise at Palmetto Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egret Taking A Morning Stroll

This snowy egret was out taking a morning stroll. Thanks to Jan Betz for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Eagle Nest On Multimodal Path

The eagles are starting to add material to their nest on the multimodal path between Briarwood and Walnut Grove executive golf courses. Thanks to...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

AAC completely ignored residents’ concerns

A Village of Hacienda North resident says she and her fellow Villagers were ignored when they spoke out to the Amenity Authority Committee about handing over amenity privileges to the Developer. She asks, “Will your country club be next?”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Pandemic halts wedding plans

Got the pandemic blues? Columnist Barry Evans has a tale guaranteed to lift your spirit.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager pleads for help with home on her street with reverse mortgage

A Villager pleaded for help with an eyesore home on her street with a reverse mortgage.
Read more
News

85-year-old Villager storms out of hearing over landscaping violation

An 85-year-old Villager stormed out of a public hearing about a landscaping violation which dates back to 2003 at her home.
Read more
News

9 more local deaths connected to COVID-19 as tri-county area nears 14,000 cases

Five Marion County residents and four Lake County residents are among the latest local fatalities of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

AAC completely ignored residents’ concerns

A Village of Hacienda North resident says she and her fellow Villagers were ignored when they spoke out to the Amenity Authority Committee about handing over amenity privileges to the Developer. She asks, “Will your country club be next?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Preserving whose lifestyle?

A Village of Belvedere resident advises his fellow Villagers to turn their anger over the Hacienda Hills Country Club toward the Sumter County commissioners who claim they are “Preserving Our Lifestyle.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Our elected officials’ gift to the Developer

A Village of Santiago resident shares his letter to the Amenity Authority Committee in which he rebukes them for the latest sweetheart deal for the Developer.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seek help in finding pickup stolen from PepperTree Village Apartments

Wildwood Police are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen recently from the PepperTree Village Apartments complex.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff seeks help in nabbing Summerfield armed robbery suspect

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in identifying a man accused of recently committing an armed robbery in Summerfield.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,079FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,587FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
83.4 ° F
91.4 °
78.8 °
83 %
0.9mph
1 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
92 °
Wed
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment