Robert E. Montgomery

Robert Montgomery

Robert E. (Bob) Montgomery born March 7th 1921 Sayre, PA to Edson and Stella Montgomery passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Harbor Chase Assisted Living facility in Wildwood, FL.

Bob was a veteran serving in the United States Army during WWII from Oct. 1940 to July 1945 Company C 5th Engineers C Battalion. He was a construction foreman and spent two years in Iceland before Normandy, Rhineland, Germany, Northern France and Arden Forrest. After the war, Bob spent many years as a brick mason in Elmira, NY before getting a job at the Bureau of Printing and Engraving in Washington, DC where he retired in 1981.

Bob then moved to Deltona, FL with his wife Geraldine who passed away in 1994. Bob came to live with his daughter Virginia (Ginny) and Ed Ryan in The Villages, FL from 2004 to present. Bob was a 36 degree Mason and a member of American Legion Post 347 of Lady Lake, FL.

Bob is preceded in death by his brothers Donald and Howard and 3 sisters Beatrice, Mildred and Velma. Bob is survived by 4 grandchildren, Vicki (Fred) Keeney Fayetteville/Chittenango, NY, Robert (Wendy) Minotti of New Smyrna Beach, FL, David (Mary) Minotti of Phafftown NC, Todd (Veronica) Minotti of Oviedo, FL., 12 great grandchildren(2 deceased) and 5 great great grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews. Everyone will miss his kind nature and quick smile. Due to Covid 19, Memorial Services and interment will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

