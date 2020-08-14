Villager pleads for help with home on her street with reverse mortgage

A Villager pleaded for help with an eyesore home on her street with a reverse mortgage.

The home of Anne Biggers at 9623 SE 171st Argyll St. in the Village of Woodbury was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

Patricia Dayton, who has lived for 18 years at 9613 SE 171st Argyll St., said the home in question has no electricity, the grass is horribly overgrown and there are animals living in and around the home. She said Biggers is up north, 94 years old and her husband is deceased.

“She’s not coming back,” Dayton said.

She said the home, which has been abandoned for at least 15 months, has a reverse mortgage. She said it marks the second time her neighborhood has had such a problem with a home with a reverse mortgage.

“These reverse mortgages are a real problem,” she said. “If this was on Morse Boulevard or down there where they are selling new houses, something would be done”

The board found the home out of compliance and will impose a $250 fine each time the property is maintained, which will be twice a month in the summer and once a month in the winter.

Dayton objected to that schedule and said she maintains her own lawn weekly.

“It appears this property has been in disrepair for quite some time, but it took some time for the complaint to be made,” said CDD 4 Chairman Jim Murphy.

He encouraged residents to make these types of complaints sooner to Community Standards.