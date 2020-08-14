type here...
Wildwood police seek help in finding pickup stolen from PepperTree Village Apartments

Larry D. Croom

Wildwood police are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen recently from the PepperTree Village Apartments complex.

The vehicle was described as a white 2018 Ford F-250. It had the keys in the ignition when it was taken between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight on Aug. 8, a Wildwood Police Department report states.

Wildwood Police officers are searching for a vehicle similar to the one pictured above, which was taken Aug. 8 from the PepperTree Village Apartments.

The pickup, similar to the one pictured above, has a dent with green paint in it located behind the passenger fender well and another dent in the front passenger fender well. The license tag attached to the pickup was JAEV33.

Anyone with information about the crime or the vehicle is asked to call 911. Police say it’s important to avoid approaching any of the occupants of the truck.

Tips also can be called in to Detective Adam Barker at (352) 661-4072 or sent to ABarker@Wildwood-Fl.gov. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

