William H. Hoffman

William H. (Bill) Hoffman, 89, of The Villages, passed away August 7, 2020.

He was Born in Chicago, IL to John P. and Eva Hoffman (Laufer), November 24, 1930. Bill had Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Villanova University, Master of Mathematics and Master of Business Administration from St. Louis University, Chemistry from Notre Dame, Accounting from Detroit College of Business. He was Secretary-Treasurer Comptroller at Jeannotte Pontiac and Jeffrey Buick-Nissan, Detroit area. As a member of Detroit Yacht Club he was Officer -Treasurer. Bill was Ordained for the Augustinian Order but after many years he was dispensed from vows.

Married to his love Barbara J (Sweet), a loving and devoted wife whom he leaves behind along with his sister, Joan Kasner,, nephews John C.Kasner and Lee A Kasner , Barbara’s children and their spouses, Fred (Leigha) Morford, Katie(Stan) Taloff, Susie (Ron) Gordon and Dawn Marie. Nine grandchildren , thirteen great and two great-great grand children. He is missed terribly. Bill was a parishioner of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where he served in several ministeries. Mass will be on Monday August 17, 2020 at 10 am at St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.