type here...
Home News

5 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Villages-area sees spike in cases

Larry D. Croom

Five more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages and surrounding communities saw a large spike in cases of the virus.

Two of the latest victims lived in Marion County, while the other three were residents of Lake County. They were identified Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 64-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 67-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 17 and had been in contact with another patient;
  • 82-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive June 17 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 87-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 4; and
  • 72-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 16, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Eighty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in The Villages and surrounding communities for a total of 2,539. Those included:

  • The Villages up eight for a total of 473;
  • Leesburg up 33 for a total of 849;
  • Wildwood up 16 for a total of 250;
  • Belleview up seven for a total of 251;
  • Summerfield up six for a total of 284;
  • Lady Lake up five for a total of 204;
  • Oxford up four for a total of 90;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 109; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 29.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 14,223 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 268 from Friday to Saturday – among 6,146 men, 7,852 women, 56 non-residents and 169 people listed as unknown. There have been 239 deaths and 1,086 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,475 cases – an increase of 39 in a 24-hour period – among 730 men, 734 women, eight non-residents and three people listed as unknown. There have been 44 deaths and 190 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell has 248 cases – 131 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 28 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (143), Webster (71), Lake Panasoffkee (69), Center Hill (38) and Sumterville (30). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 340 cases among 244 inmates and 96 staff members.

Lake County is reporting 5,587 cases – an increase of 98 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,592 men, 2,847 women, 34 non-residents and 114 people listed as unknown. There have been 82 deaths and 322 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,436 cases – an increase of 17 in 24 hours. Others have been identified in Tavares (651), Eustis (471), Mount Dora (410), Groveland (388), Mascotte (187), Minneola (153), Sorrento (133), Umatilla (114), Montverde (83), Grand Island (57), Astatula (40), Howey-in-the-Hills (36), Yalaha (25), Astor (25), Paisley (24), Altoona (22), Okahumpka (15), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to pace the tri-county area with 7,161 cases – an overnight increase of 131 – among 2,824 men, 4,271 women, 14 non-residents and 52 people listed as unknown. There have been 113 deaths and 574 people requiring some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 5,688 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight jump of 103. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (221), Citra (145), Silver Springs (83), Ocklawaha (74), Reddick (68), Anthony (41), Weirsdale (38), Fort McCoy (22), Flemington (15), Orange Lake (9), Sparr (5), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (2), McIntosh (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1) and Salt Springs (1). A total of 1,361 cases have been reported among inmates (1,282) and staff members (79) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 569,637 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,352 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 563,628 are residents. There have been 9,480 deaths and 33,661 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 204 more deaths since Friday and an additional 506 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

News

Rogue sales representatives win crucial round in battle with The Villages

In the years Villager Jan Hickerson worked as a sales representative for Properties of The Villages she was told “over and over again” that she and her colleagues had won “the real estate lotto.”
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners to hear pitch for 288-unit apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners will hear a pitch for a 288-unit apartment complex.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission paying $120,000 for Villages town square entertainment

Expressing optimism that life soon may return to normal, Sumter County commissioners this week approved $461,100 in tourism grants for events during the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Read more
News

Gate operations in The Villages will be altered for primary election

Community Watch will alter gate operations for the visitors’ lanes in an effort to accommodate the primary election on Aug. 18.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman claims she smoked marijuana to cope with pain

A woman arrested by Wildwood police claimed she had smoked marijuana to cope with her pain.
Read more
News

Maintenance to begin Monday at water tower in The Villages

The Little Sumter Service Area Water Tower located at 1245 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will undergo scheduled maintenance and repair beginning Monday, Aug. 17.
Read more
Crime

Accused Summerfield Wal-Mart thief had heroin in his vehicle

A Silver Springs man had heroin in his vehicle when he was arrested for allegedly stealing a car battery charger from the Wal-Mart in Summerfield.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lady Lake commissioners to hear pitch for 288-unit apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners will hear a pitch for a 288-unit apartment complex.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission paying $120,000 for Villages town square entertainment

Expressing optimism that life soon may return to normal, Sumter County commissioners this week approved $461,100 in tourism grants for events during the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Anole Lizard With Dewlap At Fenney Nature Trail

This anole lizard was spotted with its dewlap extended at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Sunrise At Palmetto Executive Golf Course

Check out this beautiful sunrise at Palmetto Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egret Taking A Morning Stroll

This snowy egret was out taking a morning stroll. Thanks to Jan Betz for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has lost sight of what they told us when we bought here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident says The Villages has lost sight of what residents were told when they bought here.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood woman claims she smoked marijuana to cope with pain

A woman arrested by Wildwood police claimed she had smoked marijuana to cope with her pain.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Voters should embrace the opportunity to participate in Tuesday’s election

Tuesday is Election Day and we sincerely hope everyone who is registered to vote will take part in one of the cornerstones of democracy.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Rogue sales representatives win crucial round in battle with The Villages

In the years Villager Jan Hickerson worked as a sales representative for Properties of The Villages she was told “over and over again” that she and her colleagues had won “the real estate lotto.”
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners to hear pitch for 288-unit apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners will hear a pitch for a 288-unit apartment complex.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission paying $120,000 for Villages town square entertainment

Expressing optimism that life soon may return to normal, Sumter County commissioners this week approved $461,100 in tourism grants for events during the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has lost sight of what they told us when we bought here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident says The Villages has lost sight of what residents were told when they bought here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Once upon a time this was Disneyland for adults

A Cottages of Summerchase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns the loss of “Disneyland for adults.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in the AAC

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood woman claims she smoked marijuana to cope with pain

A woman arrested by Wildwood police claimed she had smoked marijuana to cope with her pain.
Read more
Crime

Accused Summerfield Wal-Mart thief had heroin in his vehicle

A Silver Springs man had heroin in his vehicle when he was arrested for allegedly stealing a car battery charger from the Wal-Mart in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman OK with being jailed for smashing window

A Summerfield woman who admitted to smashing an SUV window said she wasn’t afraid to go to jail.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,080FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,586FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
81 ° F
82 °
80 °
90 %
2mph
100 %
Sun
91 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment