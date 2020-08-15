5 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Villages-area sees spike in cases

Five more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages and surrounding communities saw a large spike in cases of the virus.

Two of the latest victims lived in Marion County, while the other three were residents of Lake County. They were identified Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

64-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

67-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 17 and had been in contact with another patient;

82-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive June 17 and hadn’t traveled recently;

87-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 4; and

72-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 16, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Eighty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in The Villages and surrounding communities for a total of 2,539. Those included:

The Villages up eight for a total of 473;

Leesburg up 33 for a total of 849;

Wildwood up 16 for a total of 250;

Belleview up seven for a total of 251;

Summerfield up six for a total of 284;

Lady Lake up five for a total of 204;

Oxford up four for a total of 90;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 109; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 29.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 14,223 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 268 from Friday to Saturday – among 6,146 men, 7,852 women, 56 non-residents and 169 people listed as unknown. There have been 239 deaths and 1,086 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,475 cases – an increase of 39 in a 24-hour period – among 730 men, 734 women, eight non-residents and three people listed as unknown. There have been 44 deaths and 190 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell has 248 cases – 131 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 28 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (143), Webster (71), Lake Panasoffkee (69), Center Hill (38) and Sumterville (30). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 340 cases among 244 inmates and 96 staff members.

Lake County is reporting 5,587 cases – an increase of 98 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,592 men, 2,847 women, 34 non-residents and 114 people listed as unknown. There have been 82 deaths and 322 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,436 cases – an increase of 17 in 24 hours. Others have been identified in Tavares (651), Eustis (471), Mount Dora (410), Groveland (388), Mascotte (187), Minneola (153), Sorrento (133), Umatilla (114), Montverde (83), Grand Island (57), Astatula (40), Howey-in-the-Hills (36), Yalaha (25), Astor (25), Paisley (24), Altoona (22), Okahumpka (15), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to pace the tri-county area with 7,161 cases – an overnight increase of 131 – among 2,824 men, 4,271 women, 14 non-residents and 52 people listed as unknown. There have been 113 deaths and 574 people requiring some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 5,688 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight jump of 103. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (221), Citra (145), Silver Springs (83), Ocklawaha (74), Reddick (68), Anthony (41), Weirsdale (38), Fort McCoy (22), Flemington (15), Orange Lake (9), Sparr (5), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (2), McIntosh (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1) and Salt Springs (1). A total of 1,361 cases have been reported among inmates (1,282) and staff members (79) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 569,637 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,352 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 563,628 are residents. There have been 9,480 deaths and 33,661 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 204 more deaths since Friday and an additional 506 people requiring hospital care.