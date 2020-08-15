Connie Carl, 84, resident of the Villages since 1998 passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 due to a brain bleed. She had just celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her husband Ed on July 23rd. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her husband Ed, three sons Tony, Tim and Dan; six grandchildren, Lauren Ann Bennett, Jared, Rachael, Kylee, Kacie and Cole Carl.

Her service will be held on Wednesday August 19th at 2:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake,

Due to the COVID 19 seating by invitation ONLY if you wish to attend you MUST call: 352-250-4882 ASAP.