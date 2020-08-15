type here...
Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in the AAC

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am very disappointed in the Amenity Authority Committee, except Don Deakin who is our district rep, for voting in favor of the Developer’s proposal for the apartment buildings.
I think he called your bluff on this one saying he would put in a satellite parking garage if you didn’t approve it. What in The Villages has been put in place by the Developer at his expense that does not provide revenue for his pockets? It would cost him thousands, if not millions, to build a satellite garage and there would be no pay back to him. In addition, I’m afraid he would have a hard time getting volunteers to drive the shuttles to the hospital based on the situation.
Not only is he going to be receiving rent every month, but he’s taking the amenity money, too. Go figure. There could be over 500 people in those apartments and then they have company. All those people using our pools, recreation centers, etc.
Isn’t the AAC supposed to be there to represent the residents and put their best interest first? Guess not this time!

Lynne Stavedahl
Village of Calumet Grove

 

