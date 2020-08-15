type here...
Home Obituaries

Sharon Louise Everett

Staff Report

Sharon Everett

Sharon Louise Everett, 71, of The Villages, FL went to be with her Lord on Friday, August 7th, 2020.

She was born on August 18, 1948 in Tamaqua, PA to the late William and Erma (Houser) Steigerwalt. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Robert R. Everett and their three children, Lisa Smith (husband Brad), Trina Beasley (husband Jeremy) and Sheila Fetter (husband Chris); her sister Lynette (Steigerwalt) Schoener (husband Lenny), and her brother Glenn Steigerwalt. She had 5 grandchildren Dalton, Caitlyn, Faith, Ela and Alan.

Sharon and her family moved to SC in 1988 where she worked as an executive secretary with Fitts and Goodwin Construction Company for 20 years before retiring with her husband to The Villages, FL.

Sharon was a member of Fairway Christian Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Connie Carl

Connie Carl had just celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her husband Ed on July 23rd.
Read more
Obituaries

William H. Hoffman

Bill Hoffman had a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Villanova University, Master of Mathematics and Master of Business  Administration from St. Louis University, Chemistry from Notre Dame, and Accounting from Detroit College of Business.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert E. Montgomery

Bob Montgomery was a veteran serving in the United States Army during WWII from Oct. 1940 to July 1945 Company C 5th Engineers C Battalion.
Read more
Obituaries

Janet V. Muich

Janet Muich and her husband Albert moved to The Villages in December 1996. She was a parishioner of St. Timothy Catholic Church.
Read more
Obituaries

Raymond “Ray” Evans

Ray Evans had many hobbies, including golf, wine making, traveling, cooking, woodworking and gardening.
Read more
Obituaries

Edward R. Hazlett Jr.

Ed Hazlett served in the Marines and worked as a Millwright at Kaiser Aluminum. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara J. Wenrich

Barbara Wenrich worked as a Registered Nurse at a number of general hospitals, nursing homes and a hospice agency.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

85-year-old Villager storms out of hearing over landscaping violation

An 85-year-old Villager stormed out of a public hearing about a landscaping violation which dates back to 2003 at her home.
Read more
News

9 more local deaths connected to COVID-19 as tri-county area nears 14,000 cases

Five Marion County residents and four Lake County residents are among the latest local fatalities of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunrise At Palmetto Executive Golf Course

Check out this beautiful sunrise at Palmetto Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egret Taking A Morning Stroll

This snowy egret was out taking a morning stroll. Thanks to Jan Betz for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Eagle Nest On Multimodal Path

The eagles are starting to add material to their nest on the multimodal path between Briarwood and Walnut Grove executive golf courses. Thanks to...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

AAC completely ignored residents’ concerns

A Village of Hacienda North resident says she and her fellow Villagers were ignored when they spoke out to the Amenity Authority Committee about handing over amenity privileges to the Developer. She asks, “Will your country club be next?”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Voters should embrace the opportunity to participate in Tuesday’s election

Tuesday is Election Day and we sincerely hope everyone who is registered to vote will take part in one of the cornerstones of democracy.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager pleads for help with home on her street with reverse mortgage

A Villager pleaded for help with an eyesore home on her street with a reverse mortgage.
Read more
News

85-year-old Villager storms out of hearing over landscaping violation

An 85-year-old Villager stormed out of a public hearing about a landscaping violation which dates back to 2003 at her home.
Read more
News

9 more local deaths connected to COVID-19 as tri-county area nears 14,000 cases

Five Marion County residents and four Lake County residents are among the latest local fatalities of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

AAC completely ignored residents’ concerns

A Village of Hacienda North resident says she and her fellow Villagers were ignored when they spoke out to the Amenity Authority Committee about handing over amenity privileges to the Developer. She asks, “Will your country club be next?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Preserving whose lifestyle?

A Village of Belvedere resident advises his fellow Villagers to turn their anger over the Hacienda Hills Country Club toward the Sumter County commissioners who claim they are “Preserving Our Lifestyle.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Our elected officials’ gift to the Developer

A Village of Santiago resident shares his letter to the Amenity Authority Committee in which he rebukes them for the latest sweetheart deal for the Developer.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Nervous’ Villager arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

A “nervous” Villager was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seek help in finding pickup stolen from PepperTree Village Apartments

Wildwood Police are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen recently from the PepperTree Village Apartments complex.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff seeks help in nabbing Summerfield armed robbery suspect

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in identifying a man accused of recently committing an armed robbery in Summerfield.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,081FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,586FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
86.9 ° F
88 °
84.2 °
83 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
89 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment