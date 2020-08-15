Sharon Louise Everett, 71, of The Villages, FL went to be with her Lord on Friday, August 7th, 2020.

She was born on August 18, 1948 in Tamaqua, PA to the late William and Erma (Houser) Steigerwalt. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Robert R. Everett and their three children, Lisa Smith (husband Brad), Trina Beasley (husband Jeremy) and Sheila Fetter (husband Chris); her sister Lynette (Steigerwalt) Schoener (husband Lenny), and her brother Glenn Steigerwalt. She had 5 grandchildren Dalton, Caitlyn, Faith, Ela and Alan.

Sharon and her family moved to SC in 1988 where she worked as an executive secretary with Fitts and Goodwin Construction Company for 20 years before retiring with her husband to The Villages, FL.

Sharon was a member of Fairway Christian Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162.