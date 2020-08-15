Summerfield woman OK with being jailed for smashing window

A Summerfield woman who admitted to smashing an SUV window said she wasn’t afraid to go to jail.

Heiki Sachi Cope, 46, of 17665 SE 25th Avenue, was charged with criminal mischief with damage of $1,000 or more after the incident, which happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at her residence.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy she and Cope were in an argument when Cope picked up a rock and busted the window of her red Honda utility vehicle. The victim estimated it would cost $1,800 to fix the damage and said she wanted to pursue charges against Cope, according to the sheriff’s office report.

While the victim was telling the deputy what happened, Cope spontaneously said she broke the victim’s window and said she wasn’t afraid to take a ride to jail because she would bond out. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Marion County Jail, where she was released early Monday on $2,000 bond. No court information was available.