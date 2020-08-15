To the Editor:

It seems like The Villages has lost sight of what they told us when we bought here. It seem they want just wall-to-wall houses, and wall-to-wall people in The Villages. It seems like every time something needs done or replaced we the people loose a part of the fun stuff, like Chula Vista, and Club El Santiago.

Come on people in control of this problem, let us have the things we have had when we bought here, and not just an overcrowded place where you do not want to do anything, because it is so over crowded. Please stop this craziness, and think of us, the people that made The Villages in years past. I feel sorry for the people near the prison. What will they get when things get replaced?

Donald Miller

Village of Mira Mesa