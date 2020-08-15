Wildwood woman claims she smoked marijuana to cope with pain

A woman arrested by Wildwood police claimed she had smoked marijuana to cope with her pain.

Samantha Lynn Jestis Cambre, 43, of Wildwood, was pulled over shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday when she was driving a vehicle on U.S. 301 without a taglight to illuminate the license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When an officer approached the vehicle, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected and Cambre and a passenger appeared nervous as well as preoccupied with the car’s air conditioning vents.

“Upon speaking with the defendant, she stated she has a medical marijuana card and is prescribed both liquid THC and marijuana bud (flower). Subsequent to the detection of the burnt marijuana scent, I had both occupants exit the vehicle and conducted a search,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

A search of Cambre’s purse turned up three pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes.

Cambre told the police officer that she “pre-rolled them for convenience due to being in pain.” She also admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle.

She was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of use of medical marijuana in a vehicle. She was also arrested on a probation violation. She is on probation through 2023 on a charge of willful child abuse.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.