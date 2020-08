Alfonso Jose De La Fe Marrero, 86, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Oxford, FL.

Mr. De La Fe was born October 30, 1933 in Cardenas, Cuba to Patricio Jose De La Fe and Virginia Marrero Hernandez. He was an Architect and retired from Arrechabala Industries in Cuba. Alfonso enjoyed flying model airplanes. He moved from Cuba to Florida in 2005.

Survivors include his Children, Edelia and family and Jose Luis and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edelia.