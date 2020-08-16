COVID-19 claims Lake County woman as Wildwood sees jump in cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus made a significant jump in the community that contains the fastest-growing portion of The Villages.

The latest victim was identified Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as an 88-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive on Aug. 9. She hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus, the report says.

Meanwhile, Wildwood jumped by 51 cases overnight for a total of 301. That community is home to the new Village of Southern Oaks, where up to 65,000 new residences are being planned in the mega-retirement community.

An additional 21 new cases were identified Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages up two for a total of 475;

Oxford up four for a total of 94;

Leesburg up four for a total of 853;

Belleview up four for a total of 255;

Summerfield up three for a total of 287;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 206; and

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 111.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 14,406 cases – an increase of 183 from Saturday to Sunday – among 6,214 men, 7,963 women, 56 non-residents and 173 people listed as unknown. There have been 240 deaths and 1,089 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,540 cases – an increase of 65 in a 24-hour period – among 750 men, 779 women, eight non-residents and three people listed as unknown. There have been 44 deaths and 190 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 253 cases – 131 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 28 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (143), Webster (71), Lake Panasoffkee (69), Center Hill (41), Sumterville (30) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (29). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 341 cases among 245 inmates and 96 staff members.

Lake County now has 5,619 cases – an increase of 32 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,605 men, 2,869 women, 34 non-residents and 111 people listed as unknown. There have been 83 deaths and 323 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,445 cases. Others have been identified in Tavares (652), Eustis (474), Mount Dora (411), Groveland (392), Mascotte (188), Minneola (154), Sorrento (134), Umatilla (114), Montverde (85), Grand Island (57), Astatula (40), Howey-in-the-Hills (36), Yalaha (26), Astor (25), Paisley (24), Altoona (22), Okahumpka (15), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County saw an increase of 86 cases for a total of 7,247 among 2,859 men, 4,315 women, 14 non-residents and 59 people listed as unknown. There have been 113 deaths and 576 people treated in area hospitals.

Ocala continues to pace Marion County with 5,688 cases – an increase of 68 overnight. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (221), Citra (146), Silver Springs (86), Ocklawaha (74), Reddick (68), Anthony (42), Weirsdale (40), Fort McCoy (24), Flemington (15), Orange Lake (9), Sparr (5), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), McIntosh (3), Fairfield (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1) and Salt Springs (1). A total of 1,361 cases have been reported among inmates (1,282) and staff members (80) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 573,416 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,779 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 567,375 are residents. There have been 9,587 deaths and 33,928 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 107 more deaths since Saturday and an additional 267 people requiring hospital care.