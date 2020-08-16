LWV offers personalized information to aid voters on Election Day

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering personalized online election information to aid local voters on Election Day.

The site is vote411.org

Local residents can learn where candidates running for office in your community stand on the issues.

Plug in your address and you can see exactly what will appear on your ballot. The League of Women Voters will not save your information.

You can print or email the information to use as a reference when you actually vote. Only candidates who appear on your ballot will be listed. Additional information may be available for your area so be sure to scroll to the bottom of the page for other voters’ guides.