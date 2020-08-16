Multiple deaths and cases of COVID-19 at Villages-area long-term care facilities

Twenty-eight deaths and 148 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among residents and staff members at Villages-area long-term care facilities as the virus continues to wreak havoc on the elderly in the tri-county area.
Seven of the deaths were reported among residents at Lady Lake Specialty Care, located at 630 Griffin just outside the Historic Side of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Another seven also were reported at South Campus Care Center, 715 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg.
The other deaths were reported at:
- Avante at Leesburg Inc., 2000 Edgewood Ave. in Leesburg (four residents);
- Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (three residents and one employee);
- Trinity Springs, 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford (three residents);
- Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident);
- Serenades in The Villages, 2450 Parr Dr. in The Villages (one resident); and
- Village Veranda at Lady Lake, 955 S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake (one resident).
On Saturday, 20 long-term care centers located throughout The Villages and the surrounding area also reported 148 cases among 60 residents, 47 residents who transferred out of the facilities and 41 employees. Those include:
- Elan Spanish Springs, 930 Alvarez Ave. in The Villages (one employee);
- Freedom Pointe Health Center, 1550 El Camino Real in The Villages (three employees);
- Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 16605 S.E. 74th Soulliere Ave. in The Villages (one employee);
- Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 3875 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages (one employee);
- Freedom Pointe Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1700 El Camino Real in The Villages (two employees);
- Lady Lake Specialty Care Center 630 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake (24 residents, 24 residents who transferred out and eight employees);
- South Campus Care Center, 715 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg (24 residents);
- Springs of Lady Lake, 620 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake (one employee);
- Village Veranda at Lady Lake, 955 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake (one resident);
- Hampton ALF at Belleview LLC in Belleview (four residents who transferred out and three employees);
- Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (two residents and eight residents who transferred out);
- Generations Senior Living at the Fairways, 5268 County Road 125 in Wildwood (two employees);
- Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident who transferred out and two employees);
- Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, 10780 U.S. 301 in Oxford (two employees);
- The Willows at Wildwood, 4725 Bellwether Ln. in Oxford (one employee);
- Trinity Springs, 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford (one employee);
- Avante at Leesburg Inc., 2000 Edgewood Ave. (23 residents, five who transferred out of the facility and 18 employees);
- North Campus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 700 N. Palmetto St. in Leesburg (two employees);
- Shady Lane Retirement Home, 201 Rosefield Ave. in Leesburg (one employee); and
- Vista Lake, 700 S. Lake St. in Leesburg (10 residents, five residents who transferred out and one employee).