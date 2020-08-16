Multiple deaths and cases of COVID-19 at Villages-area long-term care facilities

Twenty-eight deaths and 148 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among residents and staff members at Villages-area long-term care facilities as the virus continues to wreak havoc on the elderly in the tri-county area.

Seven of the deaths were reported among residents at Lady Lake Specialty Care, located at 630 Griffin just outside the Historic Side of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Another seven also were reported at South Campus Care Center, 715 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg.

The other deaths were reported at:

Avante at Leesburg Inc., 2000 Edgewood Ave. in Leesburg (four residents);

Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (three residents and one employee);

Trinity Springs, 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford (three residents);

Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident);

Serenades in The Villages, 2450 Parr Dr. in The Villages (one resident); and

Village Veranda at Lady Lake, 955 S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake (one resident).

On Saturday, 20 long-term care centers located throughout The Villages and the surrounding area also reported 148 cases among 60 residents, 47 residents who transferred out of the facilities and 41 employees. Those include: