New service station in The Villages to offer REC-90 for golf carts

A new service station in The Villages will offer REC-90 fuel for golf carts.

The 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store is going in at the former home of Colony Shell at Colony Plaza on County Road 466A, which abruptly shut down last summer.

The 7-Eleven is going to offer REC-90, an ethanol-free, 90 octane unleaded blend designed for use in recreational engines which can be damaged by the ethanol found in other gasoline blends.

The arrival at REC-90 at the new 7-Eleven will mark the debut in The Villages of the recreation fuel, which is popular with boat owners. REC-90 is available at 11 locations in Florida, mostly in communities located near the water.

Those using REC-90 have reported better gas mileage.

Some manufacturers have stated that even a little bit of fuel with 15 percent ethanol can damage marine or small engines and void the warranties.