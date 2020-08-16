type here...
Home News

New service station in The Villages to offer REC-90 for golf carts

Meta Minton

A new service station in The Villages will offer REC-90 fuel for golf carts.

The 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store is going in at the former home of Colony Shell at Colony Plaza on County Road 466A, which abruptly shut down last summer.

The 7-Eleven is going to offer REC-90, an ethanol-free, 90 octane unleaded blend designed for use in recreational engines which can be damaged by the ethanol found in other gasoline blends.

REC-90 will be available at the new 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza.

The arrival at REC-90 at the new 7-Eleven will mark the debut in The Villages of the recreation fuel, which is popular with boat owners. REC-90 is available at 11 locations in Florida, mostly in communities located near the water.

A new 7-Eleven is going in at Colony Plaza.

Those using REC-90 have reported better gas mileage.

Some manufacturers have stated that even a little bit of fuel with 15 percent ethanol can damage marine or small engines and void the warranties.

Related Articles

News

Lawsuit pulls back the curtain at Properties of The Villages

The Villages’ lawsuit against rogue former sales agents has pulled back the curtain on the inner workings at Properties of The Villages.
Read more
News

COVID-19 claims Lake County woman as Wildwood sees jump in cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus made a significant jump in the community that contains the fastest-growing portion of The Villages.
Read more
News

16% of tri-county children tested in past two weeks suffering from COVID-19

A little more than 16 percent of the children who have been tested in the tri-county area in the past two weeks have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Multiple deaths and cases of COVID-19 at Villages-area long-term care facilities

Twenty-eight deaths and 148 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among residents and staff members at Villages-area long-term care facilities as the virus continues to wreak havoc on the elderly in the tri-county area.
Read more
News

New management takes over Sumter Grand and Sumter Place in The Villages

The senior living properties formerly known as Sumter Grand and Sumter Place in The Villages are now being run by Grace Management.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ daughter jailed after failing drug test after one more second chance

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages is back behind bars after failing a drug test after she was given one more second chance.
Read more
News

LWV offers personalized information to aid voters on Election Day

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is offering personalized online election information to aid local voters on Election Day. 
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

New service station in The Villages to offer REC-90 for golf carts

A new service station in The Villages will offer REC-90 fuel for golf carts.
Read more
News

COVID-19 claims Lake County woman as Wildwood sees jump in cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus made a significant jump in the community that contains the fastest-growing portion of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator With Dragonfly On Its Eye

This alligator was spotted with a dragonfly resting on its eye. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Anole Lizard With Dewlap At Fenney Nature Trail

This anole lizard was spotted with its dewlap extended at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Sunrise At Palmetto Executive Golf Course

Check out this beautiful sunrise at Palmetto Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Will The Villages kill the golden goose?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if The Villages is at risk of killing the golden goose. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ daughter jailed after failing drug test after one more second chance

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages is back behind bars after failing a drug test after she was given one more second chance.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The odor of the latest ad for the Developer’s puppets

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, says that the Developer's puppets on the Sumter County Commission (Butler, Burgess, and Printz) have waited until the last minute to run their most BS-filled ad of all.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Lawsuit pulls back the curtain at Properties of The Villages

The Villages’ lawsuit against rogue former sales agents has pulled back the curtain on the inner workings at Properties of The Villages.
Read more
News

New service station in The Villages to offer REC-90 for golf carts

A new service station in The Villages will offer REC-90 fuel for golf carts.
Read more
News

COVID-19 claims Lake County woman as Wildwood sees jump in cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus made a significant jump in the community that contains the fastest-growing portion of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Will The Villages kill the golden goose?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if The Villages is at risk of killing the golden goose. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A slap in the face to Villagers who pay amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident contends the Hacienda Hills “deal” pulled off by the Developer is a slap in the face to every Villager paying amenity fees.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Other People’s Money

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the Sumter County commissioners who are completely beholden to the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ daughter jailed after failing drug test after one more second chance

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages is back behind bars after failing a drug test after she was given one more second chance.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman with hefty criminal history jailed for driving with no license

A Summerfield woman with an extensive criminal background found herself behind bars again recently after she was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy for driving a vehicle with no license tag.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman claims she smoked marijuana to cope with pain

A woman arrested by Wildwood police claimed she had smoked marijuana to cope with her pain.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,082FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,587FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.9 ° F
81 °
80.6 °
94 %
1.6mph
1 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
90 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment