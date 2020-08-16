Other People’s Money

To the Editor:

It is obvious to even the most casual observer the largest beneficiary of the 25.5 percent Sumter County tax increase is a billionaire Villages Developer. They know it and as long as they keep the incumbents in office they know there is nothing residents can do about it. That is why they have put on a full court press to keep them there; their tactics have not been pretty. It is understood money is the engine driving the train, but their arrogance makes the pill even more difficult to swallow. To billionaires wanting to make more billions, OPM is fair game. They’ve turned it into an art-form. The list at the watering hole dipping their beaks is long and varied. The Developer is at the top of the food chain that eventually leads to the bottom feeders, the commissioners; the poor souls making only $63,000 a year for part-time jobs.

At issue, of course, is the disparity in impact fees. Rationale given by the county administrator, incumbents and others would be laughable were it not subsidized by the little old lady in Coleman, the elderly couple in The Villages with a mortgage or the newlyweds in Bushnell. At 44 years in Parks, I may have been the longest tenured department head in New York State. It was critical I paid attention to developers in order to plan for parks and pools. All developers paid the same impact fees. Simply put, in Sumter County, the bigger the lie the more they buy.

So what’s the takeaway: we have part-time commissioners making more than the Sumter County median salary. Colorful full-page ads in the Developer-owned Daily Sun paid for by contractors working for the Developer. Commissioners endorsed by the sheriff who may have his eye one day heading up the Villages Public Safety Department. Go to Webster’s dictionary and look up mutual admiration society. You will see pictures of the cast of characters.

Jim Wemesfelder

Village of Pinellas