type here...
Home Opinions

The odor of the latest ad for the Developer’s puppets

Scott Fenstermaker

Scott Fenstermaker

I claim no expertise in taxation, but I know the odor of BS when I smell it. The Developer’s puppets on the Sumter County Commission (Butler, Burgess, and Printz) have waited until the last minute to run their most BS-filled ad of all.

If you missed it, take a look at it and then think about it.  It is on page A-9 of Saturday’s edition of the Developer’s Daily Sun. The ad makes the preposterous claim that the puppets are “THE REAL REPUBLICAN TAX CUTTERS”, apparently hoping that voters have collective amnesia about the puppets’ increasing our County Tax by 25 percent.

Who paid for the ad? 

Answer:  The Developer paid for it, through around $200,000 in campaign contributions to the puppets.  The contributions were made through his companies, suppliers, and associates — thereby circumventing the $1,000-contribution-per-candidate limit.  In addition, the Developer has utilized a hired-gun political action committee (deceptively named “Good Government for Florida”*) to throw in $55,700 more, bringing the total of the contributions to a quarter of a million dollars.

Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz, from left.

BTW, a significant chunk of that $55,700 went for a video that the PAC ran on Fox News. Try to catch the Fox video if you missed it. It is hilarious. It implies that, if the puppets are not re-elected, there will be chaos — with Villagers looting and rioting in the streets.

Why would the Developer spend all that money to keep his puppets in office?

Answer:  Because having the puppets in the County Commission is worth a fortune to him. In Florida, developers have long recognized the importance of having County Commissioners in their pocket. As a consequence, several developers and commissioners in other counties have ended up in prison.

In Sumter County, his puppets have rewarded the Developer for his political support by uncritically rubber stamping whatever approvals are needed for his massive expansion of The Villages (or for building an apartment complex where a country club once stood).  But on top of that, the puppets have given him, in essence, hundreds of millions of our tax dollars.  The puppets have done that by paying for the county infrastructure, necessitated by the massive expansion of The Villages, through a massive tax increase on residents–while maintaining a sweetheart impact fee for for the Developer.

For people who still don’t know about an “impact fee”, it is a tax on builders payable when the builder pulls a building permit.  It is SUPPOSED TO pay for county infrastructure necessitated by the new construction.  Thanks to the puppets, the Developer pays only $901 per house.  By contrast, he would pay around $22,000 per house in Collier County.  Multiply the difference by 60,000 houses to begin to understand the huge benefit that the Developer is getting, at our expense, by controlling the County Commission.

Is our County Tax the “lowest” as claimed in the Daily Sun ad?

Answer:  No, the Sumter County Tax is the highest COUNTY TAX in the tri-County area. Here are the millage rates:

  • Lake: 5.118
  • Marion: 4.42
  • Sumter: 6.7

Remember, the only tax on your tax bill that is set by County Commissioners is the COUNTY TAX.  That is, the County Tax is the ONLY tax on your tax bill that is relevant in evaluating their performance.

So, what kind of funny math are the puppets using in their Daily Sun ad?

Answer:  The puppets are claiming credit for the TOTAL taxes on our local tax bill being relatively low, even though the County Commission had nothing to do with that.  In fact, overall taxes are relatively low despite the puppets on the County Commission.  The taxes other than the County Tax are relatively low because Sumter County is largely a retirement community.  Therefore:

  • We have few kids to pay to educate.
  • We are too old to commit a lot of crimes and run up costs of law enforcement and incarceration.
  • We are relatively prosperous and don’t demand a lot of county services.
  • A lot of Villagers are part-time residents.  They demand almost no county services, but they are paying the full shot on their property taxes because they have no homestead exemption.

Furthermore, and at the risk of getting too technical: If you are a Villager, take a look at the Maintenance Assessment on your tax bill and at your amenity fee that you separately pay.  In other counties, significant amounts of that Assessment and fee would be paid in the form of the County Tax.  So, those amounts need to be added to the Sumter County Tax when doing comparisons with other counties.  Examples of those amounts are what we pay for: recreation facilities, area maintenance, potable and irrigation water supply, security, sewer and wastewater management, and street lights.

The bottom line:  If it went for a good purpose, like better pay for cops, firefighters, and teachers or improving roads, most of us would not mind a modest property-tax increase.  However, we greatly resent a huge tax increase for the purpose of preserving the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee, thereby giving him, in essence, hundreds of millions of dollars at our expense.

It is time to elect County Commissioners who represent the people, not the Developer, by voting in the EMS team:  Real Republicans Estep, Miller, and Search.

*For more on Good Government for Florida, Inc. click on https://www.villages-news.com/2020/08/09/who-in-the-hell-is-good-government-for-florida-inc/

Villager Scott Fenstermaker is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com

Related Articles

Opinions

Voters should embrace the opportunity to participate in Tuesday’s election

Tuesday is Election Day and we sincerely hope everyone who is registered to vote will take part in one of the cornerstones of democracy.
Read more
Opinions

Pandemic halts wedding plans

Got the pandemic blues? Columnist Barry Evans has a tale guaranteed to lift your spirit.
Read more
Opinions

Addressing Post Office backlogs

Last week, Congressman Daniel Webster sent a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General regarding some operational changes being made without proper Congressional oversight. Webster offers an update for constituents.
Read more
Opinions

Incumbent Sumter County commissioners lack integrity

Sumter County Commission candidate Craig Estep responds to recent claims by the incumbents. He contends they "lack integrity."
Read more
Opinions

Making vaccines to stop COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Gabe Mirkin contends the only way that scientists are going to end this current pandemic is to develop vaccines and immunize enough people to reach immunity in about 40 percent of the population.
Read more
Opinions

AAC could set dangerous precedent at Hacienda Hills

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, fears the Amenity Authority Committee could be setting an unwelcome precedent with a vote this week on Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Opinions

Who in the hell is Good Government for Florida Inc.?

Columnist Scott Fenstermaker has been doing some digging and found out who is funding Good Government for Florida Inc., the group which has been buying big color ads in The Villages Daily Sun, touting the re-election of a trio of Sumter County commissioners.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lady Lake commissioners to hear pitch for 288-unit apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners will hear a pitch for a 288-unit apartment complex.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission paying $120,000 for Villages town square entertainment

Expressing optimism that life soon may return to normal, Sumter County commissioners this week approved $461,100 in tourism grants for events during the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Anole Lizard With Dewlap At Fenney Nature Trail

This anole lizard was spotted with its dewlap extended at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Sunrise At Palmetto Executive Golf Course

Check out this beautiful sunrise at Palmetto Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egret Taking A Morning Stroll

This snowy egret was out taking a morning stroll. Thanks to Jan Betz for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Other People’s Money

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the Sumter County commissioners who are completely beholden to the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood woman claims she smoked marijuana to cope with pain

A woman arrested by Wildwood police claimed she had smoked marijuana to cope with her pain.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The odor of the latest ad for the Developer’s puppets

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, says that the Developer's puppets on the Sumter County Commission (Butler, Burgess, and Printz) have waited until the last minute to run their most BS-filled ad of all.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Rogue sales representatives win crucial round in battle with The Villages

In the years Villager Jan Hickerson worked as a sales representative for Properties of The Villages she was told “over and over again” that she and her colleagues had won “the real estate lotto.”
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners to hear pitch for 288-unit apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners will hear a pitch for a 288-unit apartment complex.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission paying $120,000 for Villages town square entertainment

Expressing optimism that life soon may return to normal, Sumter County commissioners this week approved $461,100 in tourism grants for events during the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Other People’s Money

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the Sumter County commissioners who are completely beholden to the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages has lost sight of what they told us when we bought here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident says The Villages has lost sight of what residents were told when they bought here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Once upon a time this was Disneyland for adults

A Cottages of Summerchase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns the loss of “Disneyland for adults.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood woman claims she smoked marijuana to cope with pain

A woman arrested by Wildwood police claimed she had smoked marijuana to cope with her pain.
Read more
Crime

Accused Summerfield Wal-Mart thief had heroin in his vehicle

A Silver Springs man had heroin in his vehicle when he was arrested for allegedly stealing a car battery charger from the Wal-Mart in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman OK with being jailed for smashing window

A Summerfield woman who admitted to smashing an SUV window said she wasn’t afraid to go to jail.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,081FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,587FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
92 ° F
93 °
91 °
69 %
0.6mph
99 %
Sun
91 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
92 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
90 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment