Villagers’ daughter jailed after failing drug test after one more second chance

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages is back behind bars after failing a drug test after she was given one more second chance.

Dawn Elizabeth LaRue, 49, who lives with her parents at 2196 Jasper Way in the Village of Ashland, was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She had checked in with her probation officer on June 10 and provide a urine sample that tested positive for heroin.

LaRue “stated that she messed up but wanted to get some help,” according to a report from her probation officer. The probation officer recommended that LaRue be given the opportunity to complete a substance abuse outpatient program which consisted of monthly one-on-one counseling.

“This will allow (LaRue) to begin the road to sobriety and regain the confidence to become sober/clean,” the probation officer wrote in the report.

However, LaRue began skipping probation appointments in July. She was arrested Friday on a warrant charging her with violating her probation and booked without bond at the jail. She had also been jailed in February for violating her probation after flunking a drug test.

LaRue had been arrested last year on a charge of grand theft at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages. She entered the store on May 9, went to the shoe department, removed her flip flops and put on a brand new pair of shoes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She selected numerous items of clothing and spent 17 minutes in a fitting room. A loss prevention officer checked the fitting room after LaRue departed and found price tags which had been removed from merchandise. LaRue was found to be in possession of a pair of silver earrings, a silver bracelet, a silver necklace, clothing, a pair of sunglasses and the shoes on her feet, for which she had not paid. The total value of the merchandise was $309.

In 2018, LaRue spent nearly a month in jail after she was arrested on a battery charge.

Earlier in 2018, her son, Devan LaRue, was sentenced to prison for a second time. He had been living with his mother and grandparents in the Village of Ashland. He was accused of attacking a woman at a postal station, but an attorney enabled him to win an acquittal in that case. He was later convicted of attempting to infect a Wildwood police officer with HIV.

He is scheduled for release from prison in 2024.

Dawn LaRue’s parents bought their home in The Villages in 2004.