Villagers gather at safe distance to watch Elvis and others perform in driveway

Village of Harmeswood at Belle Aire neighbors were treated to a driveway concert on Saturday night led by the King of Rock and Roll as portrayed by impersonator Dave Mauer, wearing a white Las Vegas-style jumpsuit as he treated the crowd to a number of Elvis’ greatest hits.

About 70 Villagers surrounded host Bart Zoellner’s driveway throughout the show. The street was filled with golf carts and cars from which people watched the show. The lawn next to Zoellner’s driveway and his next door neighbors’ yard provided a place for a number of fans.

In addition to Elvis, local entertainers included Billie Thatcher, who performed a number of Patsy Cline’s hits; Ken Stewart, who sang classic New York rock and roll; Dale Stewart, who sang country classics; and the host, who provided the venue, music, and also sang.

Zoellner said he hoped that his neighbors would enjoy an outdoor concert they could watch from his lawn or from their vehicles while practicing social distancing. Last year, he helped organize a block party in front of his house.