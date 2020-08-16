type here...
Will The Villages kill the golden goose?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’ve begun to notice more and more animosity regarding the relationship between the Villages residences and the current Developer. The most valuable marketers of the Villages lifestyle has always been the residents, telling anyone who would listen, about the wonderful lifestyle we have and why they should experience it.
Quite a few of my friends, from Virginia Beach, came here because Paul Burnette moved here about 12 years and convinced us to look into the area.
I hope greed and loss of empathy for the concerns of the residents needs doesn’t “Kill the Golden Goose.”

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

