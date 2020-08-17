To the Editor:

Can The Villages be saved or is it past the tipping point?

The biggest issue has just been decided by the Developer and he chose to vote for himself. No surprise there. The apartments will be there and they will have all the same amenities as all the homeowner residents have. But the problem is so far more reaching than that. If The Villages is to survive the residents have to take it back from the Developer. The Property Owners Associations must take part as well as many retired attorneys in the villages if you are going to stop the Developer. The Developer is out of control and is a cancer eating away at the state of Florida and surrounding communities, promising wealth and happiness but in the long run, as when anyone makes a deal with the devil you must pay a price, for the municipalities it’s coming soon.

The Villages must stay in the original charter. No bringing in a pet magistrate to uphold the Developer’s needs.

End The Villages at Highway 44 just past Brownwood. No reciprocity with the new developments South of Hwy. 44. All boards must be elected from The Villages residents and must be a resident of The Villages to hold any office. All persons must not have any affiliation with the Developer or any of his subsidiaries.

This Developer has a lot of money to buy political clout and uses it to get what he wants. It is hard to defeat someone who has such vast wealth, but not impossible. When you stop The Villages at Brownwood and do not let the other developments south of it to participate as Villagers but as visitors like anyone coming from Leesburg or Wildwood then you have stopped and saved The Villages.

When you look at the Developer and his associates you see the problems, all he wants is to make money off the residents, look at what was done in Brownwood not just the apartment but the health center he allowed to go in there. This is the kind of person he is and who he is working with.

Look at Florida Cancer Specialists. Florida Cancer Specialists has three other locations in The Villages. Earlier this year, Florida Cancer Specialists agreed to pay a $100 million fine after admitting in federal court that it had worked with unnamed co-conspirators to limit cancer treatment options for patients. A $20 million state fine was also levied against Florida Cancer Specialists which is based in Fort Myers. Is this the kind of services you want for your wife or husband. This is what The Villages Developer wants for you and so do his political friends.

To top it off, Florida Cancer Specialists got $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program. The most in the state of Florida. That’s political power and not the good kind.

Villagers have been disenfranchised and have lost their rights under the constitutions of both the state of Florida and the federal government. This Developer is going unchecked and expanding without regard to what will happen when people want representation and want the local cities to provide services that they are not doing now and when the amenity fees don’t cover the cost and the city will have to put up money by taxing more people at high rates like Sumter County did when they raised the tax rates on all residents by 25 percent. This is just the beginning.

Thomas Ouellette

Village of Mira Mesa