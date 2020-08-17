type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Can The Villages be saved or is it past the tipping point?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Can The Villages be saved or is it past the tipping point?
The biggest issue has just been decided by the Developer and he chose to vote for himself. No surprise there. The apartments will be there and they will have all the same amenities as all the homeowner residents have. But the problem is so far more reaching than that. If The Villages is to survive the residents have to take it back from the Developer. The Property Owners Associations must take part as well as many retired attorneys in the villages if you are going to stop the Developer. The Developer is out of control and is a cancer eating away at the state of Florida and surrounding communities, promising wealth and happiness but in the long run, as when anyone makes a deal with the devil you must pay a price, for the municipalities it’s coming soon.
The Villages must stay in the original charter. No bringing in a pet magistrate to uphold the Developer’s needs.
End The Villages at Highway 44 just past Brownwood. No reciprocity with the new developments South of Hwy. 44. All boards must be elected from The Villages residents and must be a resident of The Villages to hold any office. All persons must not have any affiliation with the Developer or any of his subsidiaries.
This Developer has a lot of money to buy political clout and uses it to get what he wants. It is hard to defeat someone who has such vast wealth, but not impossible. When you stop The Villages at Brownwood and do not let the other developments south of it to participate as Villagers but as visitors like anyone coming from Leesburg or Wildwood then you have stopped and saved The Villages.
When you look at the Developer and his associates you see the problems, all he wants is to make money off the residents, look at what was done in Brownwood not just the apartment but the health center he allowed to go in there. This is the kind of person he is and who he is working with.
Look at  Florida Cancer Specialists. Florida Cancer Specialists has three other locations in The Villages. Earlier this year, Florida Cancer Specialists agreed to pay a $100 million fine after admitting in federal court that it had worked with unnamed co-conspirators to limit cancer treatment options for patients. A $20 million state fine was also levied against Florida Cancer Specialists which is based in Fort Myers. Is this the kind of services you want for your wife or husband. This is what The Villages Developer wants for you and so do his political friends.
To top it off, Florida Cancer Specialists got  $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program. The most in the state of Florida. That’s political power and not the good kind.
Villagers have been disenfranchised and have lost their rights under the constitutions of both the state of Florida and the federal government. This Developer is going unchecked and expanding without regard to what will happen when people want representation and want the local cities to provide services that they are not doing now and when the amenity fees don’t cover the cost and the city will have to put up money by taxing more people at high rates like Sumter County did when they raised the tax rates on all residents by 25 percent. This is just the beginning.

Thomas Ouellette
Village of Mira Mesa

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic behind AAC’s decision?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident wonders what the AAC was thinking with a vote last week.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump only cares about one thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident attempts to analyze the actions of President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Will The Villages kill the golden goose?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if The Villages is at risk of killing the golden goose. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A slap in the face to Villagers who pay amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident contends the Hacienda Hills “deal” pulled off by the Developer is a slap in the face to every Villager paying amenity fees.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Other People’s Money

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the Sumter County commissioners who are completely beholden to the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages has lost sight of what they told us when we bought here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident says The Villages has lost sight of what residents were told when they bought here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Once upon a time this was Disneyland for adults

A Cottages of Summerchase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns the loss of “Disneyland for adults.”
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

New service station in The Villages to offer REC-90 for golf carts

A new service station in The Villages will offer REC-90 fuel for golf carts.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 claims Lake County woman as Wildwood sees jump in cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus made a significant jump in the community that contains the fastest-growing portion of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator With Dragonfly On Its Eye

This alligator was spotted with a dragonfly resting on its eye. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Anole Lizard With Dewlap At Fenney Nature Trail

This anole lizard was spotted with its dewlap extended at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Sunrise At Palmetto Executive Golf Course

Check out this beautiful sunrise at Palmetto Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can The Villages be saved or is it past the tipping point?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident wonders if The Villages can be saved. Or is it past the tipping point? Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ daughter jailed after failing drug test after one more second chance

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages is back behind bars after failing a drug test after she was given one more second chance.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Sumner Redstone’s dementia

Sumner Redstone was a media magnate worth about five billion dollars, through his innovations and investments in radio, television, and movies. But his money, fame and connections could not save him from dementia. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Lawsuit pulls back the curtain at Properties of The Villages

The Villages’ lawsuit against rogue former sales agents has pulled back the curtain on the inner workings at Properties of The Villages.
Read more
News

New service station in The Villages to offer REC-90 for golf carts

A new service station in The Villages will offer REC-90 fuel for golf carts.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 claims Lake County woman as Wildwood sees jump in cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus made a significant jump in the community that contains the fastest-growing portion of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can The Villages be saved or is it past the tipping point?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident wonders if The Villages can be saved. Or is it past the tipping point? Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic behind AAC’s decision?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident wonders what the AAC was thinking with a vote last week.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump only cares about one thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident attempts to analyze the actions of President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ daughter jailed after failing drug test after one more second chance

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages is back behind bars after failing a drug test after she was given one more second chance.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman with hefty criminal history jailed for driving with no license

A Summerfield woman with an extensive criminal background found herself behind bars again recently after she was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy for driving a vehicle with no license tag.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman claims she smoked marijuana to cope with pain

A woman arrested by Wildwood police claimed she had smoked marijuana to cope with her pain.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,089FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,588FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
heavy intensity rain
81.7 ° F
87 °
78.8 °
88 %
1.6mph
90 %
Mon
91 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
90 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
91 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment