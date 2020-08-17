CDD 7 seeks supervisor candidates after another resignation

Community Development District 7 is seeking supervisor candidates after the second resignation this year of one of its board members.

Supervisor Mark Gallo resigned earlier this year and was replaced in July by Steve Lapp, who was appointed to fill the vacancy. Gallo moved out of The Villages.

Ron Ruggeri was reappointed last year to the CDD 7 board. He had resigned from his CDD 7 supervisor seat in 2017 to care for his ailing parents and mother-in-law. He resigned for a second time earlier this month.

CDD 7 residents are encouraged to apply to fill the vacancy created by Ruggeri’s resignation. The term runs through November 2022.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the district, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer McQueary, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application by clicking the following link: District 7 Application.

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than noon Sept. 1 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages. Supervisors will interview applicants during a special board meeting set for 8 a.m. Sept. 10 at Savannah Center.