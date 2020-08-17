type here...
Gate operations in The Villages will be altered for primary election

Staff Report

Community Watch will alter gate operations in The Villages for the visitors’ lanes in an effort to accommodate the primary election on Tuesday.

Both a barricade and stop sign will be placed at each removed gate arm, notifying all drivers that they should stop before proceeding.   

  • Moyer Recreation Center, Pine Hills Gate, Lake County, 3000 Moyer Loop
  • Paradise Recreation Center, Wales Gate, Lake County, 1403 Paradise Drive
  • Allamanda Recreation Center, Liberty Park Gate, Sumter County, 1515 St. Charles Place
  • Canal Street Recreation Center, Virginia Trace West/East Gates, Sumter County, 1513 Canal St.
  • Coconut Cove Recreation Center, Mallory Gate, Sumter County, 1398 Stillwater Trail
  • Pimlico Recreation Center, Belvedere Gate, Sumter County, 530 Belvedere Blvd.
  • Sterling Heights Recreation Center, St. James Gate, Sumter County, 2508 St. Charles Place
  • Truman Recreation Center, Canal Street Gate, Sumter County, 2705 Canal St.

