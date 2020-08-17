type here...
Gene Morrissette

Staff Report

Gene Morrissette, born Eugene Joseph Morrissette on April 8, 1921 to Clara and Royal Morrissette, passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after a long life that was well lived.

‘Gene’, or ‘Dad’ as he was known was 99 years old. His loving companion, Carolyn Hall, was by his side when he passed. Gene’s journey in this world included working on a farm, serving in the United States Navy during WW II, flying small planes, speeding through downhill skiing, driving a tractor trailer, working as a progressive toolmaker, and then educating himself to become a stock broker until he retired at 77 years old. But perhaps his greatest passion was for ballroom dancing, which he practiced until 96 years old.

Gene raised seven children along with his devoted wife Edna Morrissette, who predeceased him in 2008. Together they instilled in their children the characteristics of working hard, living honestly, and maintaining a kind and open mind.

He is survived by his children: Meredith Frost, Robert Clegg, Debra Meunier, Richard Clegg, Diane Morrissette Garland, Bryan Clegg and Susan Clegg, as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Gertrude Skladany, Reinie Morrissette, and Pauline Rascacot. Gene’s incredible zest for living and for always looking on the positive side will be sorely missed. The celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

