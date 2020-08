Geraldine (Jeri) Dugas of Lady Lake, FL, precious wife of John (Jack) Dugas for 61 years, born January 19, 1940 and passed away August 6, 2020. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Christopher, Gregory and John, Jr., and mother-in-law of Lorraine. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Caitlyn, Rachell, Joshua and Jordan. Dearest sister of Sandra and Ron Urbanczyk. Leaves behind many friends and family in Michigan and Lady Lake.