Lady Lake commissioners unanimously approve apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners on Monday unanimously approved an apartment complex to be constructed behind Sam’s Club.

The construction of the apartment complex could begin within seven months.

The nine buildings making up the complex would include buildings that are three stories and at least one that be four stories, said Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group, developer of the project. Lady Lake commissioners had previously agreed to move forward with an ordinance limiting buildings to three stories. Although that ordinance is not yet in place, Benchmark could get a variance for the four-story building.

Dellebovi said that the apartments would be upscale and unique to the market. He also said the complex would be pedestrian friendly and would be accessible to nearby commercial areas, also developed by Benchmark. He specifically mentioned that Miller’s Ale House would be friendly to foot traffic from the complex.

He said that Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. has performed a traffic study, but did not offer particulars.

In 2018, the Benchmark Group of New York acquired the 44-acre parcel of land where the apartments will be located. Benchmark is also the developer of Villages Crossroads, Lady Lake Crossings and most recently Lady Lake Commons. Benchmark also developed the Lady Lake Sam’s Club Shopping Center and Texas Roadhouse.