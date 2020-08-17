PepperTree woman arrested after allegedly damaging ex-boyfriend’s limousine

A PepperTree Apartments woman was arrested by Wildwood police after allegedly damaging her ex-boyfriend’s limousine.

The owner of the black Lincoln limousine had received a tip on Aug. 11 that a Mustang was spotted speeding away from the scene of where the limousine had been parked at the PepperTree Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

All four of the limousine’s tires had been punctured and flattened and the letters “BRIT” had been scratched onto the driver’s door. The windshield and windows had also been vandalized. The damage was estimated at $2,000.

The limousine’s owner suspected the damage had been done by his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Brittany Lashon Goodwin, who was known to drive a silver Ford Mustang.

The Mustang was spotted early Saturday in the area of Kilgore Street and Jackson Street.

Goodwin was taken into custody on a felony charge of criminal mischief. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.