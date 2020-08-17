Sumter County officials tout arrival of apartments near The Villages

Sumter County officials are touting the near completion of a pair of apartment complexes near The Villages.

In 2018, the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners conducted a study of the needs for additional multi-family housing to meet “the rapid growth of jobs from its successful and planned economic development efforts.” From that study, the board approved increasing the allowable density for multi-family housing developments served by centralized water and sewer to 24 units per acre.

Parkside at East Village is nearing completion and is located north of U.S. 441 behind Lowe’s in Lady Lake. Parkside is zoned for 282 units available at market-rate prices.

Lake Sumter Apartment homes located at the intersection of County Road 466 and County Road 100 (Cherry Lake Road) has more than 300 units already being built and is zoned for a total of 468 units. They offer market rate, income determinant, and senior income determinant apartments. The Lake Sumter Apartments will be using water from the Town of Lady Lake. Residents of the Haciendas of Mission Hills in The Villages were not happy about the apartments and spoke out against them when they were proposed.