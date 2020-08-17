Villager jailed after found sleeping in truck at gate near part of Morse family compound

A Villager was jailed after he was found sleeping in a truck at a gate near a section of the Morse family compound on County Road 466.

Thomas Kent Brown, 50, of the Village of Collier, was found at 3:07 a.m. Saturday in a black Ford F-150 pickup that was blocking the entrance gate at Glen Hollow Farms, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Brown said he parked there “to chill out” and was about to lay back and go to sleep when deputies arrived on the scene, the report said. He had removed his sandals and placed them under the truck’s pedals.

The North Carolina native was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises and “he almost fell several times” while the exercises were being conducted, the report said. A Coca-Cola glass was found in the cupholder of the truck and it to contained a liquid believed to be red wine.

Brown agreed to provide a breath sample, but of the samples he provided, none “were of sufficient volume for a definitive test result,” the report said. He provided a urine sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.