What’s the logic behind AAC’s decision?

To the Editor:
Lynne Stavedahl wrote an excellent analysis regarding the decision of the AAC to choose an apartment building over a parking garage.
I, for the life of me, cannot see the logic of the decision.
Jackie Elliott
Village of St. James
