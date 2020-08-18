7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams staff at long-term care center

COVID-19 has claimed seven more tri-county residents and infected 15 employees at a local long-term care facility.

One of the fatalities lived in Sumter County, with three each residing in Lake and Marion counties. They were described Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

82-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Aug. 1, hadn’t traveled but had been contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

96-year-old Lake County man who tested positive June 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

84-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 20;

80-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 6;

65-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 13, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

89-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 10, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

62-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 13, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

New COVID-19 cases also were reported at two Villages-area long-term care facilities. Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood, reported 25 cases among one resident, nine residents who transferred out of the facility and 15 employees. That’s an increase of 17 from two days ago when the nursing home facility was reporting two cases among residents and eight among residents who transferred out.

Lady Lake Specialty Care, located at 630 Griffin Ave. near the Historic Side of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, also is continuing the battle against COVID-19. On Tuesday, the facility reported 46 cases among 13 residents, 25 residents who transferred out and eight employees. That’s an increase of one resident who transferred out from two days ago and a decrease of 11 residents.

Twenty-four new cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages for a total of 2,663. Those include:

The Villages (484, an increase of one case);

Leesburg (867, an increase of six);

Lady Lake (212, an increase of five);

Belleview (262, an increase of five);

Summerfield (291, an increase of four);

Fruitland Park (114, an increase of three);

Wildwood (305);

Oxford (99); and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County (29).

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 14,732 cases – an increase of 205 from Monday to Tuesday – among 6,367 men, 8,121 women, 56 non-residents and 188 people listed as unknown. There have been 252 deaths and 1,125 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,586 cases – an increase of 28 in a 24-hour period – among 776 men, 791 women, eight non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. There have been 45 deaths and 193 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 253 cases – 132 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 29 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (165), Webster (72), Lake Panasoffkee (71), Center Hill (42) and Sumterville (29). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 341 cases among 245 inmates and 96 staff members.

Lake County now has 5,698 cases – an increase of 48 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,646 men, 2,904 women, 34 non-residents and 114 people listed as unknown. There have been 89 deaths and 331 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,459 cases. Others have been identified in Tavares (655), Eustis (477), Mount Dora (419), Groveland (403), Mascotte (188), Minneola (157), Sorrento (137), Umatilla (119), Montverde (86), Grand Island (58), Astatula (41), Howey-in-the-Hills (36), Yalaha (26), Astor (25), Paisley (23), Altoona (22), Okahumpka (15), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to pace the tri-county area with 7,448 cases – an increase of 129 overnight – among 2,945 men, 4,426 women, 14 non-residents and 63 people listed as unknown. There have been 118 deaths and 601 people treated in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 5,912 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight increase of 103. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (235), Citra (148), Silver Springs (90), Ocklawaha (76), Reddick (68), Anthony (43), Weirsdale (41), Fort McCoy (25), Flemington (15), Orange Lake (9), Sparr (5), Lowell (4), McIntosh (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,363 cases have been reported among inmates (1,282) and staff members (81) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 579,932 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,928 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 573,811 are residents. There have been 9,920 deaths and 34,695 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 246 more deaths since Monday and an additional 501 people requiring hospital care.