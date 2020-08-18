Donald the Dictator and our election

Seems that Donald the Dictator is at it again. (When has he ever stopped?)

Presently he desires to put a white bed sheet over his head and burn down all of our Post Offices. Anything to disrupt the Democratic vote. Doesn’t he realize that Republicans vote via the same fashion?

His lying has never stopped. This worthless excuse for a President is a dangerous man, fully capable of lying his way into four more years. He dreams up conspiracy theories by the ying yang. Especially when he has his “base” in attendance. And, even though they know his statements are not factual in nature, they are breached within their thoughts to actually believe his dictatorial dumbness.

Should he lose the upcoming election, he is capable of inciting riots and revolutionary vocal viruses.

And what about this terribly dangerous health virus that has us all huddled in our foxholes? Donald J.’s first thoughts about this threat is, not a threat to our nation’s health, but a threat to his re-election. Y’got to remember, who is the most important person on this earth? Why, Donald J. of course. And number two? Doesn’t exist, unless perhaps it could be Ivanka.

Hugo Buchanan is a resident of Lady Lake.