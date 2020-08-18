James “Jim” T. Lyle passed away on August 15th, 2020, at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, with his wife and sons by his side.

Jim was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on March 12, 1943, to Eleanor M. Lyle (deceased) and Theodore O. Lyle (also deceased). He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marilyn and Sandra, and is survived by his other sister Karen K. Lyle of San Jose, California, and his loving wife of over 37 years, Laura “Dusty” M. Lyle and his sons, Troy J. Lyle (Tracy) and Todd L. Lyle (Zoeann). He is also survived by his grandchildren Justin Troy (Mary Cathrine) Lyle, Hunter Reed Lyle, Sydney Ann Lyle, Bayley Mae Lyle, and Phoenix Max Lyle, step-granddaughter Sia Marie Richardson, great-grandson Theodore Justin Lyle, and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was raised in York, Nebraska and graduated from York High School in 1961. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps in California and Vietnam. He then worked as an aircraft mechanic with Continental Airlines. He began his law enforcement career in California with the Gardena Police Department and later moved to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department where he retired after 33 years of service as a Sergeant in March 1998. Jim served in a number of capacities while in law enforcement including Narcotics, Patrol, Emergency Management, and Internal Affairs. During his time at the Sheriff’s department, Jim attended night school at The University of Redlands where he earned a BA degree. Jim also enjoyed volunteering for the Los Angeles Open Golf Tournament, where he worked Security and Transportation and ultimately was the Chairman of the Tournament in 1990. His passion for golf continued through retirement, playing often. After retirement, he and wife Dusty moved to Pace, Florida, in 1999. Later, they moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2003. He enjoyed his time in the Villages, continuing to play golf three times a week with his many golfing buddies and neighbors.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4-6 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida. Jim was a parishioner at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Community. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the church on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 am. Attendees at the Mass are requested to wear golf shirts or other casual attire and are required to wear masks. Jim requested cremation, and his remains will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages, Florida.