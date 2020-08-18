Longtime magistrate in Lady Lake replaced after stepping down from post

Lady Lake commissioners have welcomed a new magistrate after the departure of an attorney who served the town in that capacity for many years.

Attorney Valerie Fuchs is being replaced by Joshua Bills of the Hunt Law Firm in Leesburg. Fuchs for many years also represented community development districts in The Villages. She stepped away from that representation last year and was replaced by Mark Brionez of the Brionez & Brionez law firm.

The primary responsibility of the Lady Lake magistrate is to hear code enforcement cases on a monthly basis at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Bills has done a significant amount of work for the City of Wildwood, including code enforcement and code compliance issues and has experience as a code enforcement magistrate. Bills’ boss, Ashley Hunt, is the attorney for the City of Wildwood.

Bills was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2008.