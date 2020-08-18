type here...
Lynda Jane Collier

Staff Report

Lynda Collier

Mrs. Lynda Jane (MacWhinnie) Collier 79, of Peabody, Mass., and The Villages, died 15 August 2020 at Lahey Burlington, surrounded by her family following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth (Maxwell) MacWhinnie. She was raised and educated in Gloucester, Middleton, and Manchester. Lynda worked as a crossing guard for the town of Beverly, where she was adored by many at the Cove School then later became a Senior Buyer at Analogic Inc.

Lynda was the best mother to her children and the most amazing “Mammy” that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could ever ask for. She never missed a dance recital, play, baseball game or band competition.

Lynda was a descendant of Daniel Goodwin of ancient Kittery, ME, Stephen Annis of Wells, ME., and Richard Newton of Sudbury MA

Lynda, a long-time resident of Peabody MA and The Villages FL, wife of Wilfred Collier Jr. for 33 years, is survived by her children and their spouses, Deborah Righter of Milford, Robert Patch of Clinton, Christine Patch of Swampscott, Lara (Collier) Sturm of GA, Sherry Collier of Haverhill, her 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son Stephen Patch, brother Melvin MacWhinnie and sister Carol (MacWhinnie) Hannibal and mother Ruth (Maxwell) MacWhinnie. Lynda will be deeply missed by all that knew her and for those that loved her there will be forever an emptiness in their hearts that can never be filled.

Visiting hours will be held for Lynda at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly on Thursday, August 20th from 10am to 12pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for Alzheimer’s Research in Lynda’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.

