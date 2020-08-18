Martin Kutnyak died August 11, 2020 in The Villages, FL. He was born October 6, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI. Mr.

Martin proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. Before moving to The Villages, he was an executive for the Hearing and Speech Center in Toledo, OH. Martin was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife Darlene of The Villages, FL; daughters Mary Ellen Jones and Polly Guisenger both of OH, and Susan Siebert of Las Vegas, NV; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Laverne Shaning of WI and Joanne King of CA; and many nieces and nephews.

Martin is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Dorothy Kutnyak; brothers Daniel, Thomas, and Larry; and sister Marilyn Shaning. No service will be held at the family’s request. If you desire the family recommends memorial donations be given to the church.