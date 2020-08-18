Oxford woman arrested after daughter finds hypodermic needles with meth

An Oxford woman was arrested after her daughter discovered hypodermic needles which had been loaded with methamphetamine.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to the home of 39-year-old Christina Marie Shalna at 4050 120th Xing in Oxford where her daughter had discovered two hypodermic needles in her mother’s wallet. Shalna’s daughter confronted her about the needles and Shalna, who had been arrested in December after she was found with methamphetamine concealed in her bra, promised “it wouldn’t happen again,” according to the arrest report.

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and a probation violation. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.