Sheriff Farmer cruises to easy victory over challenger in GOP primary

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer cruised to an easy victory Tuesday night over his Republican primary rival, Eric Ryan Anderson.

The incumbent sheriff collected 48,605 votes to Anderson’s 18,200 votes.

Farmer does not have an opponent in the general election in November.

Farmer started his career with the sheriff’s office in 1971 and at one time was one of four deputies patrolling the county.

Farmer was first elected sheriff in 1996. The lifelong resident of Sumter County and graduate of South Sumter High School.

Anderson, of Webster, is a former Leesburg police officer.