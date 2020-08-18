Sumter Commission challengers surge to powerful lead in early voting

Three Sumter County Commission challengers surged to an early lead after early voting totals were announced this evening.

Villager Gary Search was more than 13,000 votes ahead of incumbent Al Butler, a resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.

Craig Estep, a Village of Hacienda resident, also led incumbent Don Burgess by more than 13,000.

Oren Miller, was way ahead after early voting dumped in his race against incumbent Steve Printz and fellow GOP challenger Daniel Myslakowski. Miller was leading Printz by more than 11,000 votes after early voting totals were announced.

The three incumbents, all heavily backed by the Developer of The Villages, found themselves in political hot water after last year’s 25 percent tax increase. They hired a Tallahassee consultant and poured more than $25,000 each into direct mail campaigns. They tried to brand the 25 tax increase as “fake news.”