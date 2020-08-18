type here...
Home News

Sumter County challengers knock out incumbents after tax hike

Meta Minton

A trio of Sumter County Commission challengers on Tuesday knocked out three Villages Developer-backed incumbents, fueled by rage after last year’s 25 percent tax hike.

Villagers Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search, waged a longshot race against incumbents Don Burgess, Steve Printz and Al Butler, who were heavily funded by contractors beholden to the Morse family.

In the end, voters showed they still held the power, even though they did not control the campaign purse strings.

Search collected 28,560 votes to Butler’s 14,052 votes in the District 1 GOP contest.

Craig Estep

Estep had 28,328 votes putting him far ahead of Burgess who collected 14,378 votes in the District 3 Republican contest.

Miller, a Village of Sanibel resident, was victorious in a three-way GOP contest in District 5. He picked up 24,254 votes. Printz had 13,325 votes and Daniel Myslakowski had 5,006 votes.

Estep, Miller and Search handily won every precinct in The Villages.

Burgess, Butler and Printz prevailed in precincts in Oxford and Wildwood. Those communities likely drew votes from non-Villagers who are employed by The Villages or businesses that contributed more than $180,000 to the incumbents’ campaigns.

Gary Search

Search, a Village of Amelia resident, said the voters sent a strong message.

“The people of Sumter County have made a statement by electing three public servants who will work hard to represent all residents. I am proud to be their representative,” Search said.

Search will face Villager Larry Green in the November balloting. Green is a No Party Affiliation candidate.

Estep had a similar reaction.

“The winner of this election was the people of Sumter County. I look forward to serving all of Sumter County as their public servant,” Estep said after the results were announced by the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections.

Oren Miller

Miller said the vote returned the power to the people of Sumter County.

I am honored that you have placed your confidence and support in me when voting for me in the Sumter County commissioner’s race,” Miller said.

The three incumbents, all heavily backed by the Developer of The Villages, found themselves in political hot water after last year’s 25 percent tax increase. They hired a Tallahassee consultant and poured more than $25,000 each into direct mail campaigns. They tried to brand the 25 percent tax increase as “fake news.” The three incumbents also had a heavy ad buy on Fox News.

The electorate was trimmed substantially in the Burgess-Estep contest due to the write-in candidacy of Villager Pete Wahl. Villager Jerry Prince also filed to run as a write-in in the Miller-Myslakowski-Printz contest. The write-in candidates prevented Democrats and NPA voters from participating in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Related Articles

News

Sheriff Farmer cruises to easy victory over challenger in GOP primary

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer cruised to an easy victory Tuesday night over his Republican primary rival, Eric Ryan Anderson.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission challengers surge to powerful lead in early voting

Three Sumter County Commission challengers surged to an early lead after early voting totals were announced this evening.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested in theft of trailer from construction site in Fenney

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a trailer from a Village of Fenney construction site.
Read more
Crime

Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams staff at long-term care center

COVID-19 has claimed seven more tri-county residents and infected 15 employees at a local long-term care facility.
Read more
News

Total Wine superstore opening this week at Lady Lake Commons

Total Wine will be opening this week at Lady Lake Commons. We've got details.
Read more
News

Longtime magistrate in Lady Lake replaced after stepping down from post

Lady Lake commissioners have welcomed a new magistrate after the departure of an attorney who served the town in that capacity for many years.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sheriff Farmer cruises to easy victory over challenger in GOP primary

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer cruised to an easy victory Tuesday night over his Republican primary rival, Eric Ryan Anderson.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission challengers surge to powerful lead in early voting

Three Sumter County Commission challengers surged to an early lead after early voting totals were announced this evening.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset At Sunset Park

Check out this beautiful sunset captured at Sunset Park. Thanks to Lori Richards for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Alligator With Dragonfly On Its Eye

This alligator was spotted with a dragonfly resting on its eye. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What is a patriot?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident poses the question: What is a patriot?
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Suspect arrested in theft of trailer from construction site in Fenney

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a trailer from a Village of Fenney construction site.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Donald the Dictator and our election

Columnist Hugo Buchanan warns that Donald the Dictator is at it again.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County challengers knock out incumbents after tax hike

A trio of Sumter County Commission challengers on Tuesday knocked out three Villages Developer-backed incumbents, fueled by rage after last year’s 25 percent tax hike.
Read more
News

Sheriff Farmer cruises to easy victory over challenger in GOP primary

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer cruised to an easy victory Tuesday night over his Republican primary rival, Eric Ryan Anderson.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission challengers surge to powerful lead in early voting

Three Sumter County Commission challengers surged to an early lead after early voting totals were announced this evening.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What is a patriot?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident poses the question: What is a patriot?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Time to bring the town squares back to life

A Village of Piedmont resident says it’s time to bring the town squares back to life. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

One gate that does nothing for safety

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to one gate that doesn’t protect golf carts.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Suspect arrested in theft of trailer from construction site in Fenney

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a trailer from a Village of Fenney construction site.
Read more
Crime

Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman arrested after daughter finds hypodermic needles with meth

An Oxford woman was arrested after her daughter discovered hypodermic needles which had been loaded with methamphetamine.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,104FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,588FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
1.9mph
1 %
Wed
90 °
Thu
92 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment