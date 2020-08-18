Suspect arrested in theft of trailer from construction site in Fenney

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a trailer from a Village of Fenney construction site.

Wildwood police at about 2:30 p.m. Monday spotted a Chevy Tahoe on County Road 472 turn into a Circle K service station. The Tahoe had the same license plate number as a vehicle which had been involved in the theft of the 16-foot trailer earlier this month from the area of Maynard Path and Danesha Court in the Village of Fenney. The Tahoe left the Circle K and was pulled over on County Road 114C.

The driver of the Tahoe was identified as 29-year-old Artricie Devon McCord, who said he had been in Fenney earlier this month driving around and trying to clear his head, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. McCord said he spotted the trailer, was “being dumb” and decided to steal it.

“(McCord) went onto say, he had to hook up his chain to the rear of the trailer and drag the trailer out because there was a piece of construction equipment blocking access to the tongue of the trailer,” the arresting officer report in the report.

He towed the trailer to Dade City where he lives. He said he sold it for $500, receiving payment in two installments.

He was arrested on charges of theft and dealing in stolen property. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $17,000 bond.