Total Wine superstore opening this week at Lady Lake Commons

Meta Minton

Total Wine will be opening this week at Lady Lake Commons.

The wine superstore will open at 9 a.m. Thursday at its newest location at the new development at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Fennell Boulevard. Lady Lake Commons is already home to Miller’s Ale House and a Goodwill Superstore.

Total Wine at Lady Lake Commons

Total Wine is the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits.

The typical Total Wine store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world. But stores are not limited to wine and also carry more than 2,500 beers, from America‘s most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports, and more than 3,000 different spirits.

There are more than 200 Total Wine stores in 25 states across the nation.

Total Wine & More is a large, family-owned, privately held and founded by brothers David and Robert Trone. The company is headquartered in North Bethesda, Md.

In the age of the Coronavirus, Total Wine offers free delivery on orders of more than $99. Wine lovers can shop online and get delivery the same day. Customers can also shop online and pick up at the store with “contactless curbside pickup” offered.

